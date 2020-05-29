Osceola County leaders provide coronavirus update

Published: May 29, 2020, 2:44 pm Updated: May 29, 2020, 3:39 pm

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Osceola County are expected to hold a news conference Friday at 3 p.m.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 688 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Osceola County since March 1.

151 people have been hospitalized in Osceola County and 19 have died from COVID-19.

MORE: Florida reports 1,212 new cases of COVID-19, 49 more deaths

Free coronavirus testing is available in Osceola County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Tests will be available at the Florida Department of Health at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee on June 1.

The Department of Health said testing is available by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment a patient should call 407-343-2000.

_____