Police: Man who threw money into crowd from car in Daytona Beach arrested

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police say they have arrested a man in connection with last week’s mass gathering in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police said Matthew Humphrey, the man seen throwing money out of a vehicle to a large beachside crowd, was arrested Friday night.

Officers with the DBPD were in an unmarked vehicle by North Clyde Morris Boulevard at 6 p.m. Friday when, they say, they saw a white BMW turn onto the street. Police say the vehicle had a sun-screen material fixed onto its windshield and passenger and driver-side windows, a violation of Florida law.

When police turned on their sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the BMW sped off northbound of North Clyde Morris Boulevard, according to an arrest report. Police say the vehicle didn’t stop at a red light at the intersection of LPGA Boulevard, speeding while it turned west onto Strickland Range Boulevard. Authorities say as the vehicle made the turn, it crashed into a curb.

Humphrey ran out of the driver side of the vehicle, according to an arrest report. As Humphrey ran north, an officer asked the 25-year-old to get on the ground, the arrest report reads. Police say Humphrey continued to run until he was about waist-deep in a pond just north of Strickland Range Boulevard. As Humphrey was getting out of the pond, an officer detained him.

A man also ran out of the passenger side of the BMW, according to the arrest report. DBPD say an officer chased the man, identified as Steven Johnson, on foot giving him commands to stop. Officers say as Johnson was running off, he tossed a number of green circular pills out of his pocket before complying with the officer’s orders.

As Johnson was being handcuffed, police say the 21-year-old destroyed some of the pills by pressing his knee to the ground. Officers say they were only able to recover two individual pills, suspected to be acetaminophen and oxycodone.

Once the men were detained, officers searched the BMW where they say they found multiple translucent bags, digital scales with suspected cocaine residue and cannabis.

The report didn’t detail why Humphrey threw money to the crowd.

Humphrey faces charges of attempting to flee law enforcement, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and driving on a suspended license. Johnson faces charges of possession of oxycodone, tampering with physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence.