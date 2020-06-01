1 dead, 1 in critical condition after fiery Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another driver was in critical condition after a fiery crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and when they arrived at the scene, they said they discovered a two-vehicle wreck.

Investigators said a sport utility vehicle, driven by a 34-year-old Ocala man, was traveling southbound on County Road 467, nearing the intersection of County Road 484 at a high rate of speed, when a sedan was traveling through the intersection.

The SUV ran a red light and collided with the sedan, causing it to catch fire, according to the FHP report.

Investigators said the 31-year-old driver of the sedan, an Ocala man, died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the FHP said.

