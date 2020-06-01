DEO: Don’t claim unemployment checks received after you’ve returned to work

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Economic Opportunity reminded Floridians to not claim benefits checks received after the date the claimant returned to work.

The DEO website shows if you applied for unemployment before March 15, 2020, you may continue to request benefit weeks up to when you started working.

The site also shows when you request the week overlapping with your job the person should indicate they have returned to worked and earned money during the week.

If a person expects to work full-time and/or earn over $275 in gross during the week of overlap, they do not need to request benefits for that week, according to the DEO site.

Anyone who applied for benefits from March 15-May 9 should contact the call center at 1-8333-352-7759 to cancel the claim, according to the DEO.

The DEO said a person should VOID and return any check received past the date they returned to work to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The DEO also said payments will stop processing if weeks stop getting claimed.

If you have returned to work and no longer wish to receive benefits, do not claim your weeks- payments will stop... Posted by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Monday, June 1, 2020

If wages have been earned, this should be reported through the CONNECT site, according to a Facebook Post from DEO.

More than 1.8 million people in Florida have applied for unemployment benefits.

The DEO said 1,066,846 claimants have been paid.

More than 228,000 claims still need to be verified, according to the DEO.