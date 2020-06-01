Disney Springs, CityWalk adjust hours to comply with Orange County curfew

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney Springs and Universal Orlando’s CityWalk have announced they will be closing their attractions early during the duration of Orange County’s curfew.

Disney Springs adjusted its hours Sunday, saying the dining complex will close at 7 p.m. every day until the curfew is lifted. Disney said that will allow cast members and guests ample time to return home.

Guests were welcomed back to Disney Springs May 20 under certain capacity and social distancing restrictions. According to its website, Disney Springs will comply with the county’s curfew and continue its enhanced health and safety measures. Read more about its phased reopening plans here.

Universal Orlando’s CityWalk has announced it will also close early during the duration of the curfew. No new guests will be allowed into the retail district after 7 p.m, CityWalk will officially close an hour after.

Orange County leaders enacted a curfew in response to community protests that turned violent over the weekend. Law enforcement responded to Mall at Millennia after multiple stores were broken into early Saturday morning. Orlando police said they also had to deploy tear gas Sunday after demonstrators tried to up an I-4 on-ramp and started to throw construction debris at officers.

As of Monday, stores at Disney Springs and CityWalk have not been affected as a result of the protests.