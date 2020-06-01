Florida man breaks into DeLand church, steals $2,000 worth of items, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after he broke into a DeLand church and stole items meant to help the church fundraiser for the community, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

VCSO and the DeLand Police Department worked together to respond to reports of a burglary Sunday at the DeLand Grace Chapel at 405 E. Kentucky Ave. after employees noticed a back door had been pried open.

According to a report, more than $2,000 worth of tools, a brand-new laptop, musical equipment and gift cards were stolen. Employees told deputies the gift cards were meant to be used for a fundraiser.

As they were investigating the church burglary, deputies said DeLand police advised they had just tracked a man into the woods 50 yards away from the church, and in his possession were the stolen tools and a gun.

Deputies said when they showed photographs of the stolen items to the church employees, they confirmed the tools and other valuables were theirs.

“Christopher Nettles, 40, of DeLand is charged with armed burglary and grand theft under $5,000. In addition, DeLand police have charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine in an unrelated case,” VCSO officials said in a news release.

Jail records show Nettles is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $12,500 bond.