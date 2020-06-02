1 killed, 1 critically wounded in suspected home invasion in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was killed and another was critically injured early Tuesday in a shooting during a possible home invasion in Daytona Beach, police said.

The double shooting was reported in the 600 block of Westmoreland Road.

Daytona Beach police said a man and woman were shot at their home. They were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where one of them died, police said.

No other details have been released.