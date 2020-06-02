80ºF

DEO reminds applicants to not post personal info on social media of claimant profile

Applicants should never share their social security number publicly

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is reminding applicants to not post personal information on social media showing their claimant profile.

The DEO said never post the following items on social media:

  • Screenshots with personal identifying numbers
  • Social security number
  • Account or claimant numbers
  • Screenshots of accounts
  • Email conversations with personal information pictures of identifying documents

This is not the only reminder the DEO posted on Tuesday.

The DEO also said Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is now available at this link.

This program provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to a claimant who has exhausted their reemployment assistance benefits, according to the DEO.

