DEO reminds applicants to not post personal info on social media of claimant profile
Applicants should never share their social security number publicly
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is reminding applicants to not post personal information on social media showing their claimant profile.
The DEO said never post the following items on social media:
- Screenshots with personal identifying numbers
- Social security number
- Account or claimant numbers
- Screenshots of accounts
- Email conversations with personal information pictures of identifying documents
For your safety, please remember to never to post screen shots of any type of account, or of your claimant profile that have identifying personal information like account numbers, addresses, etc. pic.twitter.com/wiVESEoOVf— Florida DEO (@FLDEO) June 2, 2020
This is not the only reminder the DEO posted on Tuesday.
The DEO also said Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is now available at this link.
This program provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to a claimant who has exhausted their reemployment assistance benefits, according to the DEO.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) is now available. Floridians who already exhausted their Reemployment Assistance benefits or have a claim that expired after July 1, 2019 may apply. Learn more: https://t.co/Z1HrmPwdRI pic.twitter.com/obxBRQfWl0— Florida DEO (@FLDEO) June 2, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.