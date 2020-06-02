DEO reminds applicants to not post personal info on social media of claimant profile

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is reminding applicants to not post personal information on social media showing their claimant profile.

The DEO said never post the following items on social media:

Screenshots with personal identifying numbers

Social security number

Account or claimant numbers

Screenshots of accounts

Email conversations with personal information pictures of identifying documents

For your safety, please remember to never to post screen shots of any type of account, or of your claimant profile that have identifying personal information like account numbers, addresses, etc. pic.twitter.com/wiVESEoOVf — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) June 2, 2020

This is not the only reminder the DEO posted on Tuesday.

The DEO also said Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is now available at this link.

This program provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to a claimant who has exhausted their reemployment assistance benefits, according to the DEO.