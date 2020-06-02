Florida Supreme Court to hear arguments in Bessman Okafor case

ORLANDO, Fla. – The state Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments Tuesday surrounding the case against convicted killer Bessman Okafor.

The state of Florida is seeking to have the death penalty reinstated against Okafor, who was sentenced to death row in 2015 for the murder of Alex Zaldivar.

Okafor’s case was sent back for re-sentencing after a change in the law required a unanimous jury decision. However, the state Supreme Court reversed its own ruling and said an unanimous decision was not necessary for someone to be sentenced to death.

Prosecutors asked a lower court earlier this year to reinstate Okafor’s death sentence but was denied. They are now appealing the decision.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.