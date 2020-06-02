Gov. DeSantis tells NBA Deputy Commissioner Florida is ready to host NBA games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a phone call at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, according to his schedule.

“Governor DeSantis spoke this afternoon with NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum regarding the possibility of hosting NBA games in Florida. The Governor has made clear that sports teams and organizations are welcome here, and Florida stands ready to host should the NBA choose the Sunshine State,” Press Secretary for Gov. DeSantis Cody McCloud said.

This past Friday, the Associated Press reported one of the options the NBA Board of Governors has discussed is to finish out the season in Orlando.

That report came weeks after DeSantis said in May that he would welcome all professional sports to come to Florida.

UFC has hosted several shows without fans in Jacksonville amid the coronavirus pandemic while WWE held pro wrestling shows without fans in Orlando.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning played in an exhibition golf match in Martin County in May.