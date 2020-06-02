Volusia County Animal Services giving out free pet food, microchips

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is partnering up with the ASPCA to give dog and cat owners a helping hand Saturday by providing free pet food and microchipping services.

The organization said it’s the county’s way of helping residents who are struggling to feed their pets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re committed to serving the needs of our citizens and their pets during this difficult time,” said Volusia County Animal Services Director Adam Leath. “We want everyone to know that Animal Services is a resource for the community and we’re ready and willing to help.”

VCAS is giving away about $10,000 worth of pet food at its headquarters at 1250 Indian Lake Road in Daytona Beach, where Saturday’s event will take place, according to a news release.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will continue for as long as supplies last.

Owners who bring their pets with them on Saturday will be able to have their pet microchipped on site.

“For convenience and social distancing, Saturday’s event will feature drive-thru service. While residents won’t have to get out of their vehicle, they are asked to wear face covering,” organizers said in a news release. “There will be two drive-up lines on Saturday – one just for pet food and the other for both food and a microchip. The food will be loaded into the vehicles for residents. If they’re also there to get a pet microchipped, county staff will remove the pet from the vehicle and take it inside to the clinic for the quick and painless procedure. Just a few minutes later, and the pet will be brought back out to the owner’s vehicle.”