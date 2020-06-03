Man accused of trying to stab officers with exposed syringe at Orlando protest

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 29-year-old man is accused of trying to stab officers with an exposed syringe at a protest in Orlando on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said it was unknown whether the need was used and the needle’s contents are also unknown.

Investigators said Ramsey Keith Moore was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Officers said the incident happened while a crowd of protesters gathered at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.