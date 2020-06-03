Walt Disney World donates $5 million to aid nonprofits that help social justice

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice. The donation will begin with a $2 million donation to The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

Disney’s pledge is part of its ongoing commitment to support organizations that advance social justice.

“For many years, Disney has worked closely with groups that advocate for and empower communities of color, including the NAACP, whose mission is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race,” the Company said in a statement.

This donation is nothing new for the Walt Disney Co. Previously, Disney provided millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups make the dream of higher education a reality, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.

For more information about the important work of the NAACP, click here.