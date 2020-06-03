WATCH LIVE: Orlando Police chief, mayor provide update after four days of protests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday after four days of demonstrations in the City of Orlando.

On Tuesday, around 2,000 peaceful demonstrators outside Orlando City Hall chanted “Black Lives Matter!" and “George Floyd" as cloudy skies threatened rain. They then walked more than a mile to the Orlando Police Department headquarters.

Nearly 50 minutes after the city’s 10 p.m. curfew went into effect, Orlando Police said officers deployed tear gas and smoke after “a few remaining participants” started throwing rocks and bottles at them.

During the protests, officers said a 29-year-old man attempted to stab officers with an exposed syringe.

Investigators said Ramsey Keith Moore was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Officers said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. while a crowd of protesters gathered at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue.

Police said it was unknown whether the needle had been used. The contents of the syringe were also not known.