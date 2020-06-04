Florida man threatens to blow up police department, turn it into ‘Swiss cheese,’ report shows

SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man was arrested after he was accused of posting threats to social media saying he was going to “blow up” the Sanford Police Department.

Police were notified of the threats after the station’s Facebook page was tagged in a post by a user named Daravius Toliver, 20, a report showed.

In the post Toliver wrote, “spd pull up here boy ima Swiss cheese that (expletive).” The department was later tagged in another post by Toliver that read “Sanford Police Department I wish y’all would try some (expletive) I’ll kill all y’all n blow up the station.”

Police were able to obtain a warrant and arrest Toliver on charges of intimidation by writing or sending a threat to kill or injure and threatening to bomb or discharge a destructive device. Each charge came with a $15,000 bond.