Former 49ers lineman from Central Florida participates in protests for George Floyd

We’ve seen several current and former athletes participate in protests over the death of George Floyd and against police brutality and systemic racism. Central Florida native Ian Williams calls California home now after a career with the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Lyman Greyhound and Notre Dame grad stood and marched in, multiple protests in San Jose, California.

Like every protester, Ian is demanding justice for George Floyd, and an end to police brutality and systemic racism. He’s also protesting to be an example for his children and because he’s been racially profiled.

He told News 6 about the time he had guns drawn on him during a traffic stop as he went to work and about an incident after shopping at CVS in Los Angeles.

Police put him up against the wall, handcuffed him, and repeatedly questioned him. Only when he told him he was a player on the 49ers did the tone change and Ian was released.