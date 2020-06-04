Orange County property appraiser Rick Singh tests positive for COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County property appraiser Rick Singh is resting at home and expected to make a full recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his office announced.

Singh received the results Thursday from a test he took two days prior.

Although members of his office have been working remotely due to the pandemic, Singh has had contact with some employees, who are now in self-isolation in case they were exposed.

“While our community cautiously begins to return to normal, it is important to remember that the COVID-19 virus is still a threat, and CDC guidelines for mitigating exposure should be followed,” a post from Singh’s office read.

The Orange County property appraiser’s downtown office remains closed to members of the public.