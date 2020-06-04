Owner of Ocoee movie theater excited to reopen in phase 2

OCOEE, Fla. – The West Orange Cinema was shuttered by COVID-19 since March 17, the theater plans to reopen following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement on Wednesday.

Rose Sirois co-owner of the family-owned movie theater said news of the phase 2 reopening came as a shock.

“We were very excited to hear it and also in panic mode because we didn’t know it was coming,” Sirois said.

Gov. DeSantis gave the go-ahead for movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen at 50% capacity during a press conference at Universal Citywalk.

“They now have a pathway to do that, and I think if you do the distancing and sanitation as some other states have done I think it’s something that will work out,” Gov. DeSantis said.

To stay afloat Sirois said the theater applied for a loan, “Luckily there was small-business aid that we were able to take advantage of.”

Sirois said safety measures will be put in place to make audiences comfortable.

“We’ll have 50% capacity, spaced out seating,” she said.

Bowling alleys may also reopen on Friday at a 50% capacity. Retail shops are permitted to have full capacity. Sirois said when the theater reopens they will show movies they already have inhouse.