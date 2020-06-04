Sketch released of man who tried to abduct Lake Mary child, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The Lake Mary Police Department has released the sketch of a man who they say tried to abduct a young girl from her home and need help identifying him.

Police responded to the area of Silver Cloud Circle Monday around 6:45 p.m. after an unknown man approached a child outside her home. Officers said the man grabbed the child by her arm and pulled her away from the home, but she was ultimately able to escape and run to safety.

“The unknown subject ran away from the scene on foot and was last seen in the area of Grayling Street and Timacuan Boulevard,” department officials said in a news release. “It is unknown if the subject had any other mode of transportation.”

The child described the man to police as:

A white male in his twenties

Approximately 6 feet tall with a normal build

Brown or blue eyes, brown hair with blonde brownish highlights

Wearing black pants, a black long sleeve sweatshirt, a black surgical mask and black Nike shoes

Smelled strongly of smoke

If you have any information on the incident or recognize the man in the sketch, you are urged to call the Lake Mary Police Department at 407-585-1323.