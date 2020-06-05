90ºF

City of Port Orange Announces Drive Thru Testing for COVID-19

Testing will be availabe while supplies last

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Port Orange is implementing new drive-thru testing sites as Florida enters phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

The testing will begin on Wednesday, June 10. Officials said the test is free and people do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

The tests will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or while supplies last.

The testing site will be located on Halifax Drive, anyone will be able to receive a nasal swab COVID-19 test.

According to a news release, residents will need to enter Halifax Drive from Dunlawton Ave., across from Aunt Catfish’s.

Patients will be given a roadside test and will then exit the testing site on Herbert Street.

Electronic signboards will be put in place and traffic will be directed onto Halifax Drive during these times.

To get through the line faster, residents should pre-register, officials said.

To register, patients are asked to call (386) 274-0500 and select (#) for coronavirus information. The registration call center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Officials said tests will take about seven days to receive results and the test will only provide information on whether the person is infected with COVID-19 at the time of the test.

The Department of Health in Volusia County will call the telephone number given at registration to provide results of the test.

