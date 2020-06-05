Longwood mayor, former WWE superstar running for Seminole county commission

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Longwood Mayor and former professional wrestler Matt Morgan has confirmed that he will be running for the Seminole County Commission District 1 seat in the upcoming local election.

Morgan took to social media Thursday to share the news of his bid for the commission seat currently held by Bob Dallari.

“Holy mackerel, I’m beyond elated, I’m excited I’m ecstatic, I’ve got goosebumps the size of footballs at the opportunity to serve a bigger demographic,” Morgan said in the video posted to his Facebook page. “I do have a heavy heart here because I know some of our Longwood residents are going to feel saddened by this, right? I just ask that those of you who have always supported me... everybody, I hope to have your support in this upcoming August primary election.”

Dear #STRONGWOOD...... Posted by Matt Morgan 4 Longwood on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Morgan was elected to Longwood’s city commission back in 2017 and was elected as the city’s deputy mayor just two years later, then becoming the mayor which is his current position.

Primary elections for county commission will be held on August 18 and the general election will be held on November 3.