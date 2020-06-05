Orlando Mayor to review city’s use of force policies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he will review the city’s use of force policies.

“Orlando is committed to action. And as a community, we must continue to engage with each other to make change,” Dyer posted on Twitter.

Dyer said he is joining former President Barack Obama and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to look into the use of force policies.

The mayor said the city will engage with residents in the process and make any changes that must be made.

The commit to action plan on former President Obama’s website shows the findings of the review should be reported to the community and to ask residents for feedback.