Dog tests positive for COVID-19

A dog tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

USDA officials said the German shepherd is the first dog to test positive for the virus in the United States.

The dog is expected to make a full recovery, according to the USDA.

One of the dog’s owners tested positive for the virus and another person in the house showed symptoms consistent with the virus, according to the USDA.

A second dog in the house has not shown any symptoms, but USDA officials said antibodies were found in the dog.

The USDA said the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low.

USDA officials said it appears people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to animals.

A tiger, lion, and four cats have also tested positive for COVID-19.