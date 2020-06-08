$1 million treasure hidden for 10 years in Rocky Mountains found
350,000 people hunted for treasure, collector says
There's gold in them thar hills. No seriously -- there is or there was.
A treasure chest estimated to be worth over a million dollars hidden in the Rocky Mountains for a decade has finally been found.
It was hidden there by art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn.
He used it to create a treasure hunt to inspire people to explore nature and give hope to those affected by the great recession.
Fenn left clues to the treasure's location in a poem published in his 2010 autobiography.
He announced Sunday the treasure had been found.
He told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the man who found the chest a few days ago wants to say anonymous.
Fenn estimates that up to 350,000 people from all over the world hunted for the treasure.
He says some quit their jobs, and a few even died.
