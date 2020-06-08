Disney Cruise Line suspends additional sailings, some through fall

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line announced it was suspending additional sailings Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the decision to cancel trips was made with direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cruise line suspended the following:

Disney Magic sailings through Oct. 2.

Disney Wonder sailings through Sept. 14.

Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy sailings through July 27.

Guests who were currently booked on one of the affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund.

Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Below is a list of Disney Cruise Line departures that have been affected.

Disney Magic

June 6-13

June 13-22

June 22-July 1

July 1-13

July 13-18

July 18-25

July 25-Aug. 5

Aug. 5-13

Aug. 13-20

Aug. 20–30

Aug. 30- Sept. 6

Sept. 6-13

Sept. 13-18

Oct. 2-12

Disney Wonder

June 1-8

June 8-15

June 15-22

June 22-29

June 29-July 6

July 6-13

July 13-20

July 20-27

July 27-Aug. 3

Aug. 3-10

Aug. 10-17

Aug. 17-24

Aug. 31-Sept. 7

Sept. 7-14

Sept. 14-18

Disney Dream

June 1-5

June 5-8

June 8-12

June 12-17

June 17-21

June 21-26

June 26-July 1

July 1-5

July 5-10

July 10-13

July 13-17

July 17-20

July 20-24

July 24-27

July 27-31

Disney Fantasy

May 30-June 6

June 6-13

June 13-20

June 20-27

June 27-July 6

July 6-11

July 11-18

July 18-25

July 25-Aug. 1