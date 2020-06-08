Lake firefighter who was ‘pretty messed up’ arrested on DUI charge, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – A Lake County firefighter who ran over a curb while driving under the influence admitted that he was “pretty messed up” when he got behind the wheel, according to the Eustis Police Department.

Police said they received a call around 1 a.m. Saturday about an orange Ford Mustang that got stuck halfway over a curb and when they arrived, they found David Sutton in the driver’s seat.

Sutton’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, he smelled of alcohol and he slurred his words when he spoke, according to the report.

He said he and his friend were at The Crazy Gator and left around 11:30 p.m. He said his friend who was in the passenger’s seat was too drunk to drive so he offered to give him a ride home but on the way he jumped over a curb and got stuck, records show.

According to a report, Sutton also said he was “pretty messed up” and when the officer asked him to elaborate on that, he said he could “drink and go to his buddy’s house where he’d be fine.”

At that point, Sutton was asked to step out of the vehicle but he fell out after losing his balance, the affidavit said.

Police said they conducted a field sobriety test, which Sutton failed.

Sutton was placed under arrest and taken to the Eustis Police Department where he submitted to two Breathalyzer tests after a 20-minute observation period. Records show his blood alcohol content was 0.224 and 0.222.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Officials with Lake County Fire Rescue said Sutton has been placed on unpaid leave.