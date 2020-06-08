SeaWorld to adjust hours, reopen on select days of the week

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld will reopen its gates soon, but only five days out of the week.

The aquatic theme park is slated to reopen Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic forced theme park executives to shut down in mid-March. The company also furloughed 90% of its workers, after taking an economic blow.

Yet, its reopening date seems to be the only Thursday the park will be welcoming guests.

According to the reservations feature on its website, SeaWorld will be closed each Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of 2020.

Reservation calendars also reveal other SeaWorld parks will be closed on select days.

Aquatica will be closed Mondays and Wednesdays for the rest of the year and Discovery Cove seems to be closed most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

SeaWorld officials said guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks within their parks. Guests must also abide by social distancing guidelines.

News 6 has reached out to SeaWorld for comment.