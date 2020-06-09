Americans misusing bleach to fight coronavirus, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans are misusing bleach in an effort to fight the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, an internet panel surveyed 502 people last month. They found that 39% of the people surveyed admitted to incorrectly using bleach and other cleaners and disinfectants.

According to the survey, 19% of them said they washed their food with disinfectant.

Of the survey respondents, 18% said they used it on their skin, while 10% said they sprayed the products on their bodies.

Then there are the 4% of people surveyed who admitted to drinking or gargling bleach and other disinfectant solutions.

The CDC states these are high risks practices.

They warn against doing any of these, as it could cause adverse health effects.

