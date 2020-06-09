New Smyrna Beach to open first drive-thru coronavirus testing site

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The City of New Smyrna Beach will have its first coronavirus drive-thru testing site location next week, according to city leaders.

The Volusia County’s health department is partnering with the city and Volusia County Schools to provide COVID-19 testing in the bus loop of Chisholm Elementary School.

Nasal swab testing will be available June 16 through June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as long as weather permits and supplies last.

Anyone can get tested regardless of symptoms, though a parent or guardian must accompany minors to provide consent. Testing is free of charge, walk-ups are not allowed.

Results, whether positive or negative, should be available within seven business days, according to a news release. Those who choose to get tested are encouraged to call the telephone number provided during registration.

People are encouraged to pre-register before arriving to the test site by calling 386-274-0500.