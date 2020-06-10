Another horse found butchered, dismembered in Florida, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A horse was stolen from a Summerfield horse farm and found butchered and dismembered, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a farm along Southeast 145 Street on May 29 after receiving a report that a horse had been stolen and found dead on the property.

When deputies arrived, they met with the owner of the property who told deputies she boards and cares for horses at her farm. She told deputies she fed all the horses and checked on them the night prior to the incident and said they were all alive and well.

When she returned to the property the next morning, she noticed one horse did not come to eat while she was feeding breakfast, according to a report. She then began looking for the horse and eventually found it dead, butchered and dismembered on the property. The quarter horse was only 7 years old.

Deputies said the owner of the horse was notified of the incident.

Similar incidents of horses being stolen and slaughtered have been reported in Marion County, as well as in Sumter, Manatee and Collier counties.

On Nov. 28, 2019, a 21-year-old horse was found dead and butchered at a farm on SW 16th Avenue, just off the Dunnellon/Belleview exit on Interstate 75.

On Dec. 11, 2019, a 10-year-old horse in Sumterville was found dead and dismembered across the street from where she was boarded. The horse’s owner said the fence to her pasture had been cut and evidence at the scene suggested that whoever was responsible was seeking the horse’s meat.

Sumter County Deputies put out a warning at the time encouraging horse owners to be extra vigilant as similar crimes appeared to be on the rise throughout the state.

Another horse was stolen and slaughtered in Manatee County on Dec. 1, 2019. At the time, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was offering a $13,000 reward for any information in the case.

On Feb. 28, another horse was found slaughtered in Collier County at a Golden Gate Estates pasture.

Deputies said an unknown person entered the pasture sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. and led the horse to a neighboring pasture where they butchered the animal.

Law enforcement did not say if any of the cases are related but said the investigation into the latest horse slaughter is ongoing.