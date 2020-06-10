FHP: 1 person killed in crash involving dump truck in Lake County
Crash happened at SR 44 and CR 44A, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday in Lake County involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck.
The crash was reported on State Road 44 and County Road 44A at 11:50 a.m. The road was still blocked around 12:50 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead on scene.
No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates
