Mother arrested on child neglect charges in connection with 5-month-old’s death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Investigators arrested a woman Wednesday in connection with the death of a 5-month-old Volusia County child.

Authorities executed an arrest warrant in Monroe County Michigan, arresting 34-year-old Stephanie Holly, the mother of the child. Holly is the ex-wife of Calib Scott, the man accused of killing his infant son Daemon Scott in 2019. Scott faces the death penalty.

The child’s father was arrested in June last year after the child was pronounced dead upon arrival to a Volusia County hospital. Court documents cite the infant had bruises in various stages of healing, sores and cuts on his face and a suspected cigarette burn behind his ear.

Holly was questioned by Ormond Beach Police in June 2019, when she and Scott called 911, reporting their child wasn’t breathing. Holly told officers the child’s injuries were due to a box fan accidentally falling on his face. She added she was not aware of the child’s cigarette burn and explained she believed his injuries were “not that bad,” according to a police report. Records show the Department of Children and Families never received complaints involving the family.

An autopsy concluded the boy suffered a subdural hematoma on the rear of his skull and his brain, cuts in his mouth and dehydration, authorities said.

State Attorney R.J., who represents Volusia County, said Holly played a role in the child’s death when she failed to report his abuse.

Holly is accused of neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, failure to report child abuse and culpable negligence causing harm. She is expected to be extradited to Florida to face these charges. Her bond is set at $210,000.