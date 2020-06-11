Country music group Lady Antebellum changing its name to Lady A

In a major sign that public opinion on racial history is shifting in America, the country music group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A.

The band made the announcement on Thursday.

They said in a statement that they decided to drop Antebellum from their name after realizing the word's association to slavery.

Antebellum refers to the period of American history before the Civil War when slavery was still legal.

The band members say they are embarrassed they didn't take the word's implications into consideration sooner.

The change to Lady A comes amid a renewed national discourse on race following the police killing of George Floyd.

Part of that debate has been a wave of businesses disavowing any tributes to confederate romanticism, including NASCAR banning the confederate flag.