Florida students now have more time to qualify for Bright Futures scholarship

ORLANDO, Fla. – High school seniors who had their last semester disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic will now have more time to qualify for a Bright Futures scholarship to help them pay for their college tuition.

The head of the state Department of Education signed an emergency order Wednesday providing some extra provisions for seniors who had to delay SAT and ACT testing or cancel planned volunteer hours.

They will now have until July 31 to get their scores up to par to meet the minimum requirements needed to be awarded the state-funded scholarship.

In addition, school counselors can submit paperwork showing the volunteer hours a student intended to complete and that document will count as proof that the student met the service requirement.

To learn more about the scholarship program, click here.