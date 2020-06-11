Sam’s Club will offer curbside pickup nationwide by end of June

Shopping at Sam’s Club just got a lot more convenient due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The wholesale club announced Thursday it’s launching curbside pickup nationwide. All stores should have this in place by the end of June.

This new shopping experience provides customers with contact-free online ordering where items will be delivered to your car.

Curbside pickup is free for Plus-level members, a membership level that includes early shopping hours, free shipping on most items, 2% cash back on qualifying purchases and more.

Non-plus members can try curbside pickup for a limited time, Sam’s Club announced, but pick up times will be more limited.

“Sam’s Club members have been integrating technology into their shopping habits for a while with Scan & Go, samsclub.com and in-club pickup,” said Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer with Sam’s Club. “As we continue to innovate to make the shopping experience better and faster for our members, we’re proud to be able to quickly implement and offer curbside pickup across the country, particularly during a time when they are searching for alternative ways to shop.”

To take part in this new pickup option, set up an account with Sam’s Club and then place an order for items marked “pick up in club” eligible via the store’s app or online at samsclub.com.

Members can select a pick-up time and check out. Same-day pickup is available, store officials said.

Once customers reach the store for pick up they will find designated pick up spots and a Sam’s Club associate will load their car for them.

Then you’re on your way and didn’t even have to set foot in your local Sam’s Club.