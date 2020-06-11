Sanford begins accepting applications for small business grants

SANFORD, Fla. – The city of Sanford opened its pre-application process for its Small Business Relief Grant Program Thursday.

City officials said in a news release that small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19 may apply for this one-time grant to help subsidize significant revenue loss.

The city will close the application window on June 18 at 5 p.m.

City officials said pre-applications will be reviewed by staff as they are received. Eligible businesses will be notified via email with application next steps within five business days of receipt of the pre-application, according to a news release.

July 2 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for all applicants to provide supporting documentation to the city.

Officials said applicants will be notified of grant approval status via email by July 16 with funds estimated to be available by mid-month.

“Business owners should visit the city website sanfordfl.gov for the pre-application, further details related to criteria, required documentation, and the application process,” officials said in a news release.

The city of Sanford provided the following overview of the available grants: