Aquatic center in Poinciana to serve as temporary COVID-19 testing site

Appointments required

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

An Indian doctor conducts a swab test of a journalist during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – For three days next week, free coronavirus testing will be offered at Mary Jane Arrington Aquatic Center in Poinciana, thanks to the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County.

While there is no cost or symptom requirement, anyone interested in being tested will need to make an appointment by calling 407-343-2000.

Testing at 625 Country Club Dr. will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 through June 19.

Patients will be asked to wear a face mask when they go inside the facility to receive their test.

