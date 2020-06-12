Aquatic center in Poinciana to serve as temporary COVID-19 testing site

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – For three days next week, free coronavirus testing will be offered at Mary Jane Arrington Aquatic Center in Poinciana, thanks to the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County.

While there is no cost or symptom requirement, anyone interested in being tested will need to make an appointment by calling 407-343-2000.

Testing at 625 Country Club Dr. will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 through June 19.

Patients will be asked to wear a face mask when they go inside the facility to receive their test.

