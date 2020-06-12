Daytona Lagoon water park reopens to families looking to make a splash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – For families looking to escape the Florida heat and enjoy some fun in the sun, Daytona Lagoon has announced its reopening on Friday.

Like other major attractions in the Sunshine State opening during the coronavirus pandemic, capacity at the water park will be limited.

Anyone wanting to splish and splash will need to have their temperature checked before entering the park.

According to park officials, extra cleaning is also being conducted to ensure guest safety.

The Daytona Lagoon water park opens Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Daytona Lagoon took to Facebook to announce the much-needed news.

“We’re ready for good, clean, family fun when you are,” the park said in a post.

For more information about Daytona Lagoon’s opening procedures, click or tap here.