FHP trooper accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl involved in crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Thursday after Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they learned he began having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl following a crash the trooper investigated.

Christopher Delrusso, 26, first met the victim in March when the girl was driving without a license and crashed, according to the arrest report. Delrusso issued the 15-year-old two citations for the incident, detectives said, making him fully aware of her age.

Delrusso told detectives he went to the hospital to see the victim and he gave her his personal cellphone, as a way for them to communicate about the crash investigation.

A review of the victim’s cellphone shows numerous messages exchanged, including explicit images and video of the suspect masturbating, according to the report.

Delrusso went to the 15-year-old’s home at least twice under the guise he wanted to speak with her about the crash, the report shows.

On June 9, the suspect said he and the 15-year-old victim had sex in his truck in a wooded area. The victim also confirmed this to detectives.

Delrusso was arrested Thursday and booked into the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 and transmitting information harmful to minors.

Detectives said they are concerned that Delrusso may have more victims and are asking anyone with information regarding Delrusso to contact Detective Sutliff at 352-368-3546.

News 6 has asked FHP about the status of Delrusso’s employment.