87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Sanford plane makes emergency landing on I-75, no injuries reported, deputies say

Plane was coming from Sanford, headed to Naples

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Collier County, Seminole County, Sanford, FAA
Photo courtesy Collier County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy Collier County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane carrying two people made an emergency landing on a busy Collier County interstate Friday much to the surprise of drivers on the road.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a small, single-engine, two-seat Cessna plane made an emergency landing on southbound Interstate 75 around 10 a.m.

Deputies said the plane landed safely near Mile Marker 107 at Pine Ridge Road after the pilot reported engine problems. The plane was coming from Sanford and was making its final approach to Naples Municipal Airport when it began experiencing engine failure, deputies said.

Neither the pilot, nor the passenger was injured in the crash, and the Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate the emergency landing, as is standard procedure.

Deputies said the incident caused the southbound entry ramp to be shut down, but I-75 remained open to traffic.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: