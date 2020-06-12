Sanford plane makes emergency landing on I-75, no injuries reported, deputies say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane carrying two people made an emergency landing on a busy Collier County interstate Friday much to the surprise of drivers on the road.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a small, single-engine, two-seat Cessna plane made an emergency landing on southbound Interstate 75 around 10 a.m.

The plane has been safely loaded onto a tow truck. Emergency crews have completed the on scene investigation and all I75 lanes are back open! Travel safe! pic.twitter.com/z63wCIoyFO — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) June 12, 2020

Deputies said the plane landed safely near Mile Marker 107 at Pine Ridge Road after the pilot reported engine problems. The plane was coming from Sanford and was making its final approach to Naples Municipal Airport when it began experiencing engine failure, deputies said.

Neither the pilot, nor the passenger was injured in the crash, and the Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate the emergency landing, as is standard procedure.

Deputies said the incident caused the southbound entry ramp to be shut down, but I-75 remained open to traffic.