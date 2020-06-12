TSA officers intercept 2 guns at Orlando airport, 12 state-wide in 9 day period

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a busy week across Florida for TSA officers who said they intercepted 12 guns state-wide in the last nine days.

According to a news release, one gun was intercepted each day at the Orlando International Airport on both Wednesday and Thursday. Ten other guns were intercepted from passengers going through security checkpoints in Miami, Jacksonville, Ft. Lauderdale, Tamps, Panama City and Ft. Walton Beach.

TSA officials said nine men and three women between the ages of 22 and 45, face a civil penalty from the agency that may exceed $13,000, regardless of whether they were arrested by local police.

Several of those caught trying to bring a gun through security were arrested.

“Across Florida, year-to-date, here is a sample of where some of the 147 guns were intercepted by our TSA officers: 25 at Orlando International; 24 at Tampa International; 22 at Miami International; 21 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International; and 13 at Jacksonville International,” TSA officials said in a news release.

Firearms are allowed to transported in checked bags if they are declared to the airline at check-in, unloaded and placed in a locked, hard-sided case.

“If you would not want a certain item to be in the possession of a passenger sitting next to you, then neither should you bring it to the airport,” Sari Koshetz, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said. “The diligence of our officers during these trying times exemplifies their dedication to their mission to keep travelers safe every day of the year.”