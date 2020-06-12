Video: Shooting suspects arrested after crashing into detective’s vehicle, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men wanted in connection with multiple recent shootings were arrested after they fled from authorities, raced at speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 4 and eventually crashed into a detective’s vehicle, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began Thursday evening in Deltona as they were conducting surveillance on driver Rayon Rattigan, 30, and passenger Jahqwane Tyson, 19.

Both men were identified as suspects in shootings, but a news release didn’t provide details on those incidents.

Air One video shows the men in a silver Honda speeding through a residential area before getting on westbound I-4 and hitting speeds of 100 mph, records show.

According to the footage, the car got off the interstate at State Road 46 in Seminole County. It was in that area that the T-bone crash occurred.

Detective Don Maxwell, who was in the unmarked vehicle involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries and has since been released from a hospital.

Rattigan and Tyson have also been medically cleared, records show.

Body camera video provided by the sheriff’s office shows deputies approaching the scene of the wreck with their weapons drawn.

“Hands, hands. Show me your (expletive) hands,” a deputy yelled.

After that, both men complied with orders to get out of the car.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Tyson said as he was on the ground being handcuffed.

The video also shows Rattigan saying that he needs to see a doctor.

“If you wouldn’t drive like an idiot, you wouldn’t crash into people,” a deputy replied.

Rattigan, who was out on bond, and Tyson were both taken to the Volusia County Jail.

“Our deputies went home safe, and two shooting suspects went to jail – that’s a win for the citizens of Volusia County, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work our deputies and detectives did tonight,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

A news release noted that a handgun was found in the vehicle.

Rattigan is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and habitually driving with a suspended license. Tyson is accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling.