Visitors excited over Daytona Lagoon’s reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Visitors like 11-year-old Bobby Bond eagerly waited in line on Friday morning, ready for Daytona Lagoon to open its doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed them a couple of months ago.

“We were supposed to go on my birthday but it was closed,” Bond said.

COVID-19 shut down the water park in late March and since then, management said they have created an even safer and cleaner space for staff and guests.

“We’ve, of course, done a lot of training with staff themselves. Our staff do wear masks when they’re on property and we do temperature checks when they come in,” said general manager Tyler Currie.

Social distancing signs are posted throughout the park, along with hand sanitizing stations.

Currie said they’ve also implemented a sanitizing process for the lounge chairs that are now spaced in groups no larger than four or five.

“If you look at all the chairs with the backs that are down, that means they’ve been sanitized. When guests use them, they’ll be up and we’ll go through and sanitize them again when they’re done using them,” Currie said.

Currie said the water park is limited to 50% capacity right now as part of phase two of reopening the state, which means 1,100 people can enjoy the 11 slides, a lazy river and wave pool, among other water activities.

“You have to do your own social distancing,” said guest Andre Alexander.

Alexander said he appreciates the smaller crowds for now and how the water park is trying to keep people safe, but said it’s not just their responsibility.

"It's mainly up to each individual to protect themselves. Don't come to the water park while I'm here please. Just kidding!" he said.

Currie said it's been a long couple of months and they're ready to welcome everyone to their improved facility.

“We’re really excited to get back open and get back to our community so they can start coming down and enjoying themselves and having a good time,” Currie said.