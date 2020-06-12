New coronavirus cases in Volusia tied to increase in testing, county leaders say

VOLUSAI COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County held a news conference Friday in response to Florida’s growing number of COVID-19 cases saying that despite the increase testing the areas positivity rate, or rate of new cases, is dropping.

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported there have been 864 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There have been 46 COVID-19 deaths in Volusia County, 30 of those deaths have been residents or staff at long term care facilities, officials said.

According to officials, 122 people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus.

According to Patricia Boswell, Administrator, Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, the reason Floridians are seeing a spike in positive cases is because of increased testing.

“The more testing that’s conducted in the county, the more cases that can be identified isolated and contact traced,” Boswell said.

According to officials, even though the number of cases has risen the positivity rate has decreased.

“Currently, Volusia County’s positivity rate over the past 14 days is 2.29%, a slight decrease from last week,” Boswell said. “Even though our cases have risen and leveled off over the past week the positivity rate has declined.”

On Tuesday, Volusia County residents will have the ability to get a COVID-19 test.

The testing site will be in New Smyrna Beach and will be conducted in the bus loop at Chisholm Elementary School.

The site will be open on Tuesday through Thursday while weather permits. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. residents can get a test while supplies last.

“Anyone can get tested. This is a nasal swab test, you do not have to have symptoms to be tested. You do not have to live in the city of New Smyrna Beach,” officials said.

Those wishing to get a test can pre-register by calling the Department of Health at 386-274-0500 and select pound for coronavirus information. Officials said the patient’s results will take a week to receive.

The registration call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week.

