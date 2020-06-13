Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac talks protests, NBA return

ORLANDO, Fla. – When the NBA season resumes next month at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, the Orlando Magic will be one of 22 teams fighting for a playoff spot.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac joined Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to talk about whether he'll be ready to return to the team following a devastating knee injury in January. Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the season, but with the NBA suspending action due to the coronavirus there's now a chance he'll be able to come back.

"As of right now, I'm going to the bubble," Issac said. "Will I be able to play? I can't put my finger on it now. I'm going to continue to work every single day like I'm going for it, so hopefully, that crosses paths the right way and is able to happen."

Isaac also discussed the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd and how athletes have been using their platforms to move the conversation about racial inequality forward.

"Just because we are in the position of being an NBA player, it doesn't give us automatically an understanding or insight to issues that happen around us," Isaac said. "But I think because we have the ear of so many it's important for us to be diligent, to be vocal, but in a balanced way."

