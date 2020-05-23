NBA eyes Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to restart season

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Basketball Association announced Saturday that it is exploring opens to restart the 2019-2020 season in Central Florida.

According to a tweet, officials with the NBA are speaking to members with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the season in late July.

Where you might ask? Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

However, the complex is not your typical Walt Disney World family resort.

ESPN Wide World of Sports comes complete with 220-acres of space, three arenas and ample hotel accommodations.

The complex will serve as a single site for the NBA campus. It will be used for games, practices and housing, the tweet said.

“Our priority continues to be health and safety of all involved,” NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said. “We are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.”

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after concerns were raised about large crowds spreading the coronavirus.

If the season wasn’t suspended, the NBA finals would have started June 4 with the playoffs tipping off April 18.

No possible game dates were announced.

See the full statement from NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass below.