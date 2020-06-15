Cell carrier outages impacting 911 system in several areas in Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Cell carrier outages are impacting 911 systems in different cities and counties in Central Florida.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said cell carrier outages nationwide are affecting 911 services. Residents are asked to call 407-665-6650 for emergency assistance until services are restored.

Kissimmee Police said some cell phone carriers are having network issues with calling 911, anyone with issues can try texting 911 or calling the non-emergency number at 407-846-3333.

Orlando’s non-emergency number for the police department is 321-235-5300.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.