Coronavirus testing underway in Orange County as positive cases increase across Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It was a busy Monday at Barnett Park as dozens lined up to get a COVID-19 test.

It comes as Florida health officials reported more than 4,000 positive coronavirus cases across the state this past weekend.

"We didn't know how fast or how much the numbers were going to creep up so we are glad to be here and glad people are taking advantage of the testing," Dr. Yolanda Martinez said.

Martinez is the Orange County Health Services Director and explained one of the reasons why there's a spike is because more people are getting tested for the virus as well as the reopening of businesses.

“We are finding people more asymptomatic as well, which also adds to the numbers of people getting tested, and again the reopening components after being closed for so long people want to go out. They want to have a normal life,” Martinez explained.

Martinez said it’s important to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the reopening phase.

“If we are able to observe those three points -- keep the distance, wear your mask and good hygiene, washing your hands don’t touch your face -- I think we are going to be OK,” Martinez said.

Testing is available at Barnett Park from June 15-18. Patients are required to have an appointment. Everyone tested will receive free face masks and hand sanitizer.