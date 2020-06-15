Customers reporting cellphone outages across US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you having issues making calls today? If so, you aren’t the only one.

Many carriers have outages reported across the U.S., according to DownDetector.com, a website that “offers real-time status and outage information for all kinds of services that users consider vital to their everyday lives and work.”

Problems seem to be affecting users with T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, Cricket Wireless, and other providers, according to customer complaints on DownDetector.com.

Many customers are reaching out to their carriers on Twitter saying the issue relates to making outgoing calls.

T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray acknowledged the issue on Twitter saying, “Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.”

Outage complaints started around 1 p.m. and spiked for many of the companies around 3 p.m., according to the data on DownDetector.com.