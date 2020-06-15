Family of 7 escapes as fire destroys Ocoee house

OCOEE, Fla. – A family of seven escaped a house fire early Monday in Ocoee.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a home along Al-Clobe Circle just south of Silver Star Road.

A man, his wife and daughter and two children were home when the fire started in the back of the house.

The homeowner, who’s lived in the house for four years, says he lost everything.

“My daughter smelled something and heard something, (so she) came and checked on me and I told my wife, ‘Fire fire!’" he said.

His wife cut her hand while breaking a window to make sure her son had safely escaped the blaze.

A family of seven are displaced this morning after a fire tore through their home in Ocoee overnight. Live at 6 on @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/t8jHh1RnnR — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) June 15, 2020

The American Red Cross will assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.